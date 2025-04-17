Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over Murshidabad Violence

Chhattisgarh's Deputy CM Arun Sao criticized Mamata Banerjee for failing to protect West Bengal citizens amid Murshidabad violence linked to Waqf Act protests. Sao attributed the unrest's responsibility to Banerjee, while she announced compensation for victims and aid for damaged properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 14:32 IST
Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated critique, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao accused West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of failing her constituents in the wake of the Murshidabad violence. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Sao condemned Banerjee for the violence that erupted during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, alleging that her inability to maintain order and subsequent political blame games were 'unfortunate'.

The unrest, which broke out on April 11, led to violence that claimed three lives, inflicted injuries on many, and resulted in extensive property damage. The West Bengal police have since arrested over 250 individuals in connection to the violence and intensified security measures in affected areas.

Reacting to the fallout, CM Mamata Banerjee announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for families who lost loved ones and initiated plans to rebuild homes and shops damaged in the clashes. Banerjee emphasized compassion over religious distinctions while addressing the victims' hardships during an event at the Netaji Indoor Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

