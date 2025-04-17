Left Menu

Czech Republic Cuts Ties with Russian Oil Supply

The Czech Republic has become fully independent from Russian oil supplies after completing upgrades on the TAL pipeline. This transition marks the end of over 60 years of Russian oil reliance and completes the shift to alternative western supply routes. The country's refineries are now smoothly operating on non-Russian oil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 15:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a historical move, the Czech Republic has severed its reliance on Russian oil supplies, a dependence that lasted approximately 60 years. This milestone follows the completion of capacity upgrades on the TAL pipeline, allowing the country to shift entirely to western oil routes.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced the change at a news conference, marking the definitive end of Russia's oil provision to the nation. Since Russia's military actions in Ukraine, the Czech government has actively worked to end its partial reliance on the Druzhba pipeline.

The upgrades on the TAL pipeline have increased capacity for the Czech Republic to 8 million tonnes annually, which satisfies the country's oil needs. This strategic diversification includes securing additional overseas tankers, with Norwegian crude expected to reach Czech refinaries shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

