In a historical move, the Czech Republic has severed its reliance on Russian oil supplies, a dependence that lasted approximately 60 years. This milestone follows the completion of capacity upgrades on the TAL pipeline, allowing the country to shift entirely to western oil routes.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced the change at a news conference, marking the definitive end of Russia's oil provision to the nation. Since Russia's military actions in Ukraine, the Czech government has actively worked to end its partial reliance on the Druzhba pipeline.

The upgrades on the TAL pipeline have increased capacity for the Czech Republic to 8 million tonnes annually, which satisfies the country's oil needs. This strategic diversification includes securing additional overseas tankers, with Norwegian crude expected to reach Czech refinaries shortly.

