Puerto Rico's Power Restoration: Luma Energy's Swift Response to Island-wide Blackout

Luma Energy made significant progress in restoring power in Puerto Rico after an island-wide outage affected millions. By Thursday morning, the utility company had successfully reinstated service to 41.5% of its customers.

The blackout, which began on Wednesday, left the entire island without electricity. Luma Energy, operating the power transmission in Puerto Rico, faced the challenging task of addressing the outage promptly.

As of early Thursday, 609,711 of Luma's estimated 1.5 million customers had regained electricity. The company assured residents that efforts were ongoing to restore power to all affected areas as quickly as possible.

