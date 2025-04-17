Puerto Rico's Power Restoration: Luma Energy's Swift Response to Island-wide Blackout
Luma Energy announced the restoration of power to 41.5% of its customers in Puerto Rico by Thursday morning following a total blackout on Wednesday. As of 6:25 a.m., 609,711 out of 1.5 million clients had electricity. The company continues its efforts to fully restore power across the island.
