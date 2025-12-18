Left Menu

Justice in Dehradun: Chilling Murder Case Resurfaces

The sensational case of Rajesh Gulati, a software engineer from Dehradun, resurfaces as he appeals against a life sentence for the gruesome 2010 murder of his wife, Anupama. Convicted in 2017, Gulati's crime included dismembering his wife's body, a crime that rocked the nation when uncovered by her brother.

  • Country:
  • India

The chilling murder case of Rajesh Gulati has taken another turn as he files an appeal in Dehradun's high court. The case, which shocked India in 2010, involves Gulati's brutal act of murdering his wife, Anupama, and dismembering her body into 72 pieces.

Justice Ravindra Maithani and Justice Alok Mehra presided over the appeal, following Gulati's life imprisonment sentence in 2017. The court had also imposed a fine of Rs 15 lakh, with a portion earmarked for government treasury and the remainder safeguarded for Anupama's children.

Unfolding in December 2010, the crime gained attention nationwide when Anupama's brother traveled from Delhi to inquire about her, leading to the gruesome discovery. As the appeal progresses, the case continues to grip public attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

