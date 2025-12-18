Dehradun's Air Quality Plunges: An Urgent Call to Action

In Dehradun, air quality has taken a hit, slipping into the 'poor' category over the past two days, leaving the citizens with rising concerns.

Professor Vijay Sridhar from the pollution monitoring centre at Doon University reported the city's real-time Air Quality Index (AQI) at 267, with an average touching 291. Though there's some improvement during the day, the AQI exceeds 300 at night, he noted to PTI Videos.

Vehicular traffic, garbage burning, and forest fires contribute to the rising pollution, according to experts, who warn that poor air quality risks health, especially for children and the elderly. Residents are also confused by outdated air quality data shown on smart LED displays across the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)