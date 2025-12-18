Left Menu

Dehradun's Air Quality Plunges: An Urgent Call to Action

Air quality in Dehradun has worsened, entering the 'poor' category. Concerns are rising as the Air Quality Index (AQI) averages 291. Vehicular traffic, garbage burning, and forest fires are blamed. Experts warn of health risks, especially for vulnerable groups. Outdated data displayed on smart LEDs adds to public confusion.

Dehradun | Updated: 18-12-2025 00:55 IST
In Dehradun, air quality has taken a hit, slipping into the 'poor' category over the past two days, leaving the citizens with rising concerns.

Professor Vijay Sridhar from the pollution monitoring centre at Doon University reported the city's real-time Air Quality Index (AQI) at 267, with an average touching 291. Though there's some improvement during the day, the AQI exceeds 300 at night, he noted to PTI Videos.

Vehicular traffic, garbage burning, and forest fires contribute to the rising pollution, according to experts, who warn that poor air quality risks health, especially for children and the elderly. Residents are also confused by outdated air quality data shown on smart LED displays across the city.

