Court Upholds Trump's Controversial Troop Deployments in D.C.

A federal appeals court has allowed President Trump's deployment of National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., citing likely success in a legal battle. This decision challenges norms against domestic military use. The Supreme Court may later decide on the extent of presidential authority in this issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 00:54 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 00:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal appeals court has temporarily approved President Donald Trump's deployment of National Guard troops in Washington, D.C. This decision arrives despite vigorous objections from local leaders challenging the federal action. The unanimous ruling by three judges from the D.C. Circuit Court signifies a pivotal legal victory for Trump, enabling him to continue asserting his extensive authority in deploying military forces in domestic cities.

The court's decision comes amid increasing legal and political tension over the president's moves, which some argue break longstanding norms prohibiting military enforcement of domestic law. A key point of contention is whether the president has overstepped legal boundaries, a matter that may soon reach the U.S. Supreme Court.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson heralded the court's decision, claiming it legitimizes Trump's right to order the deployment and underscores successes in fortifying safety in D.C. Meanwhile, the legal debate presses on as state and city leaders continue to argue against such deployments, calling them an overreach of presidential power.

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

