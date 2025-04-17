Impact of Antitrust Raids on India's Ad Industry

In a move that has sent ripples through India's advertising industry, major players like GroupM, Dentsu, and Publicis have been urged to refrain from sharing sensitive pricing data, following significant antitrust raids. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) carried out these dawn raids amidst an investigation into suspected collusion over publicity rates.

The CCI's probing seeks to uncover any anticompetitive practices in the world's eighth-largest ad market, valued at $18.5 billion in 2025. The crackdown has raised concerns among top players such as Reliance-Disney and Sony, potentially reshaping advertising pricing and sales by media buying agencies.

Amid this development, a significant advisory was issued by the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI), urging members to avoid any discussions or sharing of commercially sensitive information across platforms, including WhatsApp. Such precautions aim to ensure compliance with competition laws as the investigation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)