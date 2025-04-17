Left Menu

VP Dhankhar Criticizes Judiciary's Role in Presidential Directions

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar criticized the judiciary's decisions concerning presidential directions, likening Article 142 to a 'nuclear missile' against democracy. At a Rajya Sabha event, he proposed amending Article 145(3) to address constitutional law issues. His comments follow a Supreme Court ruling on Tamil Nadu Governor actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:09 IST
VP Dhankhar Criticizes Judiciary's Role in Presidential Directions
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking critique at a recent Rajya Sabha event, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar condemned the judiciary's authority to direct the President, comparing Article 142 of the Indian Constitution to a 'nuclear missile' against democratic principles. Dhankhar emphasized the need for constitutional amendments, particularly to Article 145(3), which prescribes the bench composition for major constitutional issues.

The Vice President voiced concerns over the judiciary's perceived overreach, especially in light of a recent Supreme Court ruling against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's decision to withhold state bills. He questioned the current judicial process that requires a mere five judges out of over 30 to decide significant matters, calling for a reassessment aligned with constitutional provisions.

Dhankhar announced plans to launch a platform with comprehensive legislative information, intended to increase public access to parliamentary proceedings. His comments follow the Supreme Court's reaffirmation that Governors must act on the advice of state legislatures, exemplified by their criticism of the Tamil Nadu Governor's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025