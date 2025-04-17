VP Dhankhar Criticizes Judiciary's Role in Presidential Directions

In a striking critique at a recent Rajya Sabha event, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar condemned the judiciary's authority to direct the President, comparing Article 142 of the Indian Constitution to a 'nuclear missile' against democratic principles. Dhankhar emphasized the need for constitutional amendments, particularly to Article 145(3), which prescribes the bench composition for major constitutional issues.

The Vice President voiced concerns over the judiciary's perceived overreach, especially in light of a recent Supreme Court ruling against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's decision to withhold state bills. He questioned the current judicial process that requires a mere five judges out of over 30 to decide significant matters, calling for a reassessment aligned with constitutional provisions.

Dhankhar announced plans to launch a platform with comprehensive legislative information, intended to increase public access to parliamentary proceedings. His comments follow the Supreme Court's reaffirmation that Governors must act on the advice of state legislatures, exemplified by their criticism of the Tamil Nadu Governor's actions.

