CBSE Unveils New Mandates for Educator Training to Align with NEP 2020

CBSE's new directives mandate 50 hours of annual training for teachers, aligning with the National Education Policy 2020. The framework focuses on core values, knowledge, and professional growth. STEM Education is the 2025 theme to integrate innovative approaches. Schools must organize District Level Deliberations for STEM pedagogy and compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced two critical notifications mandating a new professional development framework for educators in all its affiliated schools. This initiative underscores CBSE's dedication to fulfilling the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 objectives and aligns with the National Professional Standards for Teachers (NPST).

The directives require CBSE school teachers to complete at least 50 hours of training annually, split equally between CBSE or government training institutes and in-house or school complex sessions. The training prioritizes key standards like core values and ethics, knowledge and practice, and professional growth, reflecting NPST guidelines.

CBSE's framework emphasizes quality teaching and improved student outcomes, incorporating broader CPD suggestions from NCERT. Acknowledged CPD activities include evaluation duties, research projects, and e-content creation. A forward-thinking move declaring STEM Education as the 2025 Annual Training Theme aims to enhance experiential and interdisciplinary teaching methods in classrooms.

