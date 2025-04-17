NTPC Appoints Anil Kumar Trigunayat as Independent Director
NTPC has appointed Anil Kumar Trigunayat as Additional Director (Independent Director) on its board for a one-year term. Trigunayat, a former Indian Foreign Service officer, has served in various international missions. His appointment is effective from the date notified by the power ministry.
In a significant move, NTPC announced on Thursday the appointment of Anil Kumar Trigunayat as an Additional Director in the capacity of an Independent Director on its board.
Trigunayat, a distinguished former Indian Foreign Service officer, has been appointed for a one-year term commencing from April 17, 2025, following board approval and awaiting government notification.
He brings a wealth of international diplomatic experience, having served in countries like Bangladesh, the US, and Russia. NTPC confirmed that Trigunayat is not related to any other director within the company.
