NTPC Appoints Anil Kumar Trigunayat as Independent Director

NTPC has appointed Anil Kumar Trigunayat as Additional Director (Independent Director) on its board for a one-year term. Trigunayat, a former Indian Foreign Service officer, has served in various international missions. His appointment is effective from the date notified by the power ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 19:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, NTPC announced on Thursday the appointment of Anil Kumar Trigunayat as an Additional Director in the capacity of an Independent Director on its board.

Trigunayat, a distinguished former Indian Foreign Service officer, has been appointed for a one-year term commencing from April 17, 2025, following board approval and awaiting government notification.

He brings a wealth of international diplomatic experience, having served in countries like Bangladesh, the US, and Russia. NTPC confirmed that Trigunayat is not related to any other director within the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

