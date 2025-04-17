Left Menu

Turkiye’s Central Bank Defies Politics to Combat Inflation

Turkiye's central bank raised its key interest rate, halting a three-month easing streak amid persistent inflation and financial turbulence. The move is seen as reinforcing the bank's credibility, counteracting the political pressure for lower rates. However, credit growth limits pose economic risks, potentially leading to higher unemployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 17-04-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 19:54 IST
Turkiye’s Central Bank Defies Politics to Combat Inflation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkiye's central bank has taken decisive action by raising its key interest rate by 3.5 percentage points, breaking a three-month trend of rate cuts. This move aims to tackle persistent inflation and address the financial challenges posed by the arrest of Istanbul's mayor and global tariff impacts.

The Monetary Policy Committee increased the benchmark one-week repo rate to 46 percent from 42.5 percent. Experts suggest this may bolster the bank's credibility, historically criticized for political interference in decision-making processes.

Financial analyst Iris Cibre praised the rate hike, noting it signifies greater autonomy for policymakers. Although President Erdogan prefers lower interest rates, the central bank's actions counter this preference, acknowledging economic threats from limited credit growth and potential prolonged economic slowdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025