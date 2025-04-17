Turkiye’s Central Bank Defies Politics to Combat Inflation

Turkiye's central bank has taken decisive action by raising its key interest rate by 3.5 percentage points, breaking a three-month trend of rate cuts. This move aims to tackle persistent inflation and address the financial challenges posed by the arrest of Istanbul's mayor and global tariff impacts.

The Monetary Policy Committee increased the benchmark one-week repo rate to 46 percent from 42.5 percent. Experts suggest this may bolster the bank's credibility, historically criticized for political interference in decision-making processes.

Financial analyst Iris Cibre praised the rate hike, noting it signifies greater autonomy for policymakers. Although President Erdogan prefers lower interest rates, the central bank's actions counter this preference, acknowledging economic threats from limited credit growth and potential prolonged economic slowdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)