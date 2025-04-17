Left Menu

India’s Supreme Court Demands Swift Protocols for Road Safety

The Supreme Court of India has raised concerns about road safety, urging states to develop rapid action protocols for road accident victims. The court also highlighted issues with the National Road Safety Board and driver work hours, setting deadlines for responses and implementations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 21:37 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has urgently called for improved protocols to ensure rapid assistance for road accident victims across the nation. A bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan emphasized the necessity for all states and union territories to create an efficient response system for these emergencies.

Highlighted by the bench was the increasing number of road accidents with varying causes. Many victims fail to receive timely aid or remain trapped in vehicles, reflecting a dire need for institutional readiness. Recognizing this, the court granted a six-month deadline for states and union territories to respond with a plan, acknowledging the existing efforts by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in establishing a safety protocol.

In addition, the court addressed the National Road Safety Board's ineffective implementation and set a two-week deadline for establishing an operational timeframe. Other concerns include Uttar Pradesh's laws leading to unpunished traffic offenses and insufficient enforcement of driver working hour restrictions. The government has been tasked with producing relevant reports and improving legislative enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

