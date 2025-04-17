Left Menu

Russia Shifts Target from Energy to Civilian Infrastructure in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported that Russia is now targeting civilian infrastructure instead of energy facilities. Despite a 30-day moratorium agreed upon with the U.S.'s mediation, both nations accuse each other of violations. Zelenskiy noted missile and drone strikes remain as frequent as before.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 21:47 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Thursday that Russia has altered its military strategy, choosing to target civilian infrastructure over energy facilities in Ukraine.

This development comes despite a U.S.-brokered, 30-day moratorium between Russia and Ukraine on military strikes against energy infrastructure, which both parties have accused each other of violating.

At a press conference in Kyiv, Zelenskiy revealed that Russia continues to launch missiles and drones at Ukraine with the same frequency as prior to the ceasefire agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

