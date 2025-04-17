Russia Shifts Target from Energy to Civilian Infrastructure in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Thursday that Russia has altered its military strategy, choosing to target civilian infrastructure over energy facilities in Ukraine.

This development comes despite a U.S.-brokered, 30-day moratorium between Russia and Ukraine on military strikes against energy infrastructure, which both parties have accused each other of violating.

At a press conference in Kyiv, Zelenskiy revealed that Russia continues to launch missiles and drones at Ukraine with the same frequency as prior to the ceasefire agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)