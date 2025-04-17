Russia Shifts Target from Energy to Civilian Infrastructure in Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported that Russia is now targeting civilian infrastructure instead of energy facilities. Despite a 30-day moratorium agreed upon with the U.S.'s mediation, both nations accuse each other of violations. Zelenskiy noted missile and drone strikes remain as frequent as before.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 21:47 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Thursday that Russia has altered its military strategy, choosing to target civilian infrastructure over energy facilities in Ukraine.
This development comes despite a U.S.-brokered, 30-day moratorium between Russia and Ukraine on military strikes against energy infrastructure, which both parties have accused each other of violating.
At a press conference in Kyiv, Zelenskiy revealed that Russia continues to launch missiles and drones at Ukraine with the same frequency as prior to the ceasefire agreement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement