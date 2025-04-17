Left Menu

Viral Outrage: Pet Owner's Brutal Actions Against Puppies

A series of disturbing videos showcasing a man violently abusing a newborn puppy has sparked widespread condemnation online. The man allegedly admitted to harming several puppies, claiming he wanted to prevent them from approaching his dog. Legal action has been initiated after the incident attracted massive public attention.

Updated: 17-04-2025 22:12 IST
A man, reportedly a pet owner, was caught on video violently abusing a newborn puppy, an act that has sparked widespread outcry after going viral on social media platforms Thursday.

Confronted by neighbors, the man allegedly confessed to the violent acts, claiming he sought to prevent the puppies from approaching his dog. During one exchange, he purportedly admitted to killing puppies using a rock and by smashing them against a wall, all while stating he had no intention of causing harm.

The disturbing footage has drawn fierce backlash online, prompting authorities to file a police case in relation to the incident, highlighting ongoing tensions over street dog behavior in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

