Trump Addresses Florida State Shooting Incident
U.S. President Donald Trump announced he had been briefed on a shooting at Florida State University. He expressed regret over the incident and promised to provide further updates on the situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-04-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 23:22 IST
On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed he had been briefed about a shooting incident at Florida State University. He assured the public he would deliver more details about the situation when available.
President Trump described the event as a 'horrible thing,' highlighting the tragic nature of such occurrences.
Authorities are investigating the incident, while the President pledged to inform the nation as more information emerges.
