Trump Addresses Florida State Shooting Incident

U.S. President Donald Trump announced he had been briefed on a shooting at Florida State University. He expressed regret over the incident and promised to provide further updates on the situation.

Trump Addresses Florida State Shooting Incident
On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed he had been briefed about a shooting incident at Florida State University. He assured the public he would deliver more details about the situation when available.

President Trump described the event as a 'horrible thing,' highlighting the tragic nature of such occurrences.

Authorities are investigating the incident, while the President pledged to inform the nation as more information emerges.

