Left Menu

Power Surge: Arunachal's Future Through Energy

Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein is pushing for a timely and coordinated approach to implement power projects to meet rising consumption demands. A recent review meeting emphasized the need to strengthen transmission and distribution for future hydropower developments, aiming to ensure energy reliability and regional growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 18-04-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 10:00 IST
Power Surge: Arunachal's Future Through Energy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to secure Arunachal Pradesh's energy future, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has emphasized the necessity for a timely and coordinated strategy to implement power projects efficiently. At a high-level meeting in Namsai, Mein, who also serves as the Power Minister, highlighted the need for a robust transmission and distribution network to support the state's burgeoning hydropower initiatives.

The Deputy Chief Minister reviewed ongoing projects, addressing delays and reiterating the government's focus on energy infrastructure. Mein stated that acceleration in the power sector's development underscores the state's dedication to meeting evolving energy demands.

Key projects under PGCIL, including essential substations and lines, have recently been commissioned, demonstrating progress. The meeting underscored the commitment to bolster Arunachal Pradesh's power infrastructure, setting the stage for sustainable growth and improved quality of life, as outlined in an official statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025