Power Surge: Arunachal's Future Through Energy
Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein is pushing for a timely and coordinated approach to implement power projects to meet rising consumption demands. A recent review meeting emphasized the need to strengthen transmission and distribution for future hydropower developments, aiming to ensure energy reliability and regional growth.
In a move to secure Arunachal Pradesh's energy future, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has emphasized the necessity for a timely and coordinated strategy to implement power projects efficiently. At a high-level meeting in Namsai, Mein, who also serves as the Power Minister, highlighted the need for a robust transmission and distribution network to support the state's burgeoning hydropower initiatives.
The Deputy Chief Minister reviewed ongoing projects, addressing delays and reiterating the government's focus on energy infrastructure. Mein stated that acceleration in the power sector's development underscores the state's dedication to meeting evolving energy demands.
Key projects under PGCIL, including essential substations and lines, have recently been commissioned, demonstrating progress. The meeting underscored the commitment to bolster Arunachal Pradesh's power infrastructure, setting the stage for sustainable growth and improved quality of life, as outlined in an official statement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
