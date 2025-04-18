Left Menu

Unlocking Growth: Tide and eMSME Revolutionize MSME Formalisation

Tide and eMSME are partnering to assist MSMEs with GST and Udyam registration. This collaboration aims to help small businesses access credit, government benefits, and digital economy opportunities, enhancing their formalization and growth potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 13:14 IST
Unlocking Growth: Tide and eMSME Revolutionize MSME Formalisation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tide, a leading business financial platform, has announced a strategic partnership with fintech firm eMSME to assist its vast MSME network in obtaining crucial registrations such as GST and Udyam, as well as Scheme Discovery Reports.

This collaboration is expected to streamline the process of formalization for MSMEs, thereby granting them access to essential credit facilities, government benefits, and seamless integration into the digital economy, according to a company statement released on Friday.

Highlighting the challenges that arise due to lack of official registration among India's small and micro businesses, Tide and eMSME are committed to bridging this gap through accessible registration services and government benefits, aiding over 650,000 members in compliance navigation and growth opportunities, as emphasized by Gurjodhpal Singh, CEO of Tide in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025