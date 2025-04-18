Unlocking Growth: Tide and eMSME Revolutionize MSME Formalisation

Tide, a leading business financial platform, has announced a strategic partnership with fintech firm eMSME to assist its vast MSME network in obtaining crucial registrations such as GST and Udyam, as well as Scheme Discovery Reports.

This collaboration is expected to streamline the process of formalization for MSMEs, thereby granting them access to essential credit facilities, government benefits, and seamless integration into the digital economy, according to a company statement released on Friday.

Highlighting the challenges that arise due to lack of official registration among India's small and micro businesses, Tide and eMSME are committed to bridging this gap through accessible registration services and government benefits, aiding over 650,000 members in compliance navigation and growth opportunities, as emphasized by Gurjodhpal Singh, CEO of Tide in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)