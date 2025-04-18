Left Menu

ADNOC Expands Footprint with New Beijing Office

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has opened a new sales and marketing office in Beijing, China. This expansion marks a significant step in strengthening its presence in the Asian market, aiming to enhance trade relationships and boost its business operations in the region.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has announced the launch of a new sales and marketing office in Beijing, China, as part of its strategic expansion in Asia.

This development represents a pivotal step for ADNOC in bolstering its market presence and enhancing trade ties with key Asian economies.

The opening of the Beijing office aligns with ADNOC's broader objectives to drive growth and increase its influence in the rapidly evolving energy sector of the region.

