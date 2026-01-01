Left Menu

Police Officer's New Year's Eve Crash Sparks Investigation

An Assistant Sub-Inspector from the Gurugram Police was involved in a drunk driving incident on New Year's Eve. He hit a VIP pilot vehicle, injuring its driver. A case has been lodged, and his car seized. The officer's actions are under investigation following an official complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 01-01-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 19:56 IST
Police Officer's New Year's Eve Crash Sparks Investigation
Police
  • Country:
  • India

On New Year's Eve, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Gurugram Police was apprehended for allegedly driving under the influence and colliding with a pilot vehicle on VIP duty. This incident led to injuries of the pilot vehicle's driver, as confirmed by police sources on Thursday.

The complaint, reported by Sub-Inspector Ramesh Kumar, stated that the ASI, identified as Baljit Singh, took multiple officers from a security checkpoint near Inox Mall for personal errands before making a risky U-turn that resulted in the crash.

Authorities have registered a case at the New Colony Police Station under pertinent sections of law, including the BNS and Motor Vehicle Act. The officer's vehicle has been seized pending further investigation into the incident, according to a senior police official.

TRENDING

1
Midnight Chase: Motorcyclist Injures Mumbai Cop at Checkpoint

Midnight Chase: Motorcyclist Injures Mumbai Cop at Checkpoint

 India
2
Ukraine and Turkey: Bridging Peace Talks

Ukraine and Turkey: Bridging Peace Talks

 Global
3
Haryana's Development Drive: Empowering Women, Youth, and Farmers

Haryana's Development Drive: Empowering Women, Youth, and Farmers

 India
4
India-Pakistan Exchange Nuclear Installation Lists Amid Higher Tax on Tobacco and New Year's Festivities

India-Pakistan Exchange Nuclear Installation Lists Amid Higher Tax on Tobacc...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026