Police Officer's New Year's Eve Crash Sparks Investigation

On New Year's Eve, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Gurugram Police was apprehended for allegedly driving under the influence and colliding with a pilot vehicle on VIP duty. This incident led to injuries of the pilot vehicle's driver, as confirmed by police sources on Thursday.

The complaint, reported by Sub-Inspector Ramesh Kumar, stated that the ASI, identified as Baljit Singh, took multiple officers from a security checkpoint near Inox Mall for personal errands before making a risky U-turn that resulted in the crash.

Authorities have registered a case at the New Colony Police Station under pertinent sections of law, including the BNS and Motor Vehicle Act. The officer's vehicle has been seized pending further investigation into the incident, according to a senior police official.