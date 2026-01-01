Left Menu

Train Terror: Officer Stabbed Defending Passengers

A police officer, Sanal Kumar, was injured while trying to subdue a disruptive passenger on a train in India. The passenger, Anil Kumar, attempted to stab the officer with a knife when asked to behave, resulting in serious injury to the officer. The attacker was apprehended and charged.

Updated: 01-01-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 21:34 IST
The tranquility of a nighttime journey on the Malabar Express was shattered when a passenger launched a violent attack on a police official. Sanal Kumar, an officer with the Railway Police, was injured after being stabbed by Anil Kumar, who was reportedly causing disturbance in the S5 coach.

According to eyewitness accounts and police reports, the suspect became violent after being asked to calm down, brandishing a knife and inflicting a serious stab wound to the officer as the train neared Kottayam station. Fellow officers swiftly intervened, securing the suspect into custody and ensuring safety for other passengers.

The accused faces charges of attempting to commit culpable homicide following his arrest. The incident underscores the challenges faced by law enforcement in maintaining order and safety on public transportation. The injured officer is receiving medical care, and investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

