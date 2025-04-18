Avian Flu Strikes Liberian Poultry Farm

An outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza, often referred to as bird flu, has been reported on a Liberian poultry farm, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH). The incident underscores the ongoing global challenges posed by this contagious disease that has devastated poultry populations worldwide.

The outbreak, discovered in February on a farm located in Bong county, led to the death of 18 birds from a flock comprising 26,000 chickens. This information was released by the Paris-based WOAH, citing details provided by Liberian authorities.

To curb the spread of the virus, 25,800 poultry in the affected West African region were vaccinated. However, the exact timeline of the vaccination process was not disclosed in the report.

