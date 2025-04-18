Empowering Small Farmers: A Global Call from India

India has made a compelling call to prioritize small and marginal farmers within global agricultural strategies.

Speaking at the 15th BRICS Agriculture Ministers meeting in Brazil, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized the necessity of policy support for these farmers to counter climate change, price volatility, and resource scarcity.

The meeting also introduced initiatives like the 'BRICS Land Restoration Partnership' to combat soil degradation, with a collective commitment to ensure a fair and innovative global agri-food system.

(With inputs from agencies.)