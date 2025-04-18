Empowering Small Farmers: A Global Call from India
India advocates for prioritizing small farmers in global agricultural policies, addressing climate change, price volatility, and resource scarcity. At the BRICS Agriculture Ministers meeting, approaches like cluster-based farming and digital innovations were discussed to empower farmers and improve market access. A new partnership on land restoration was also introduced.
- India
India has made a compelling call to prioritize small and marginal farmers within global agricultural strategies.
Speaking at the 15th BRICS Agriculture Ministers meeting in Brazil, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized the necessity of policy support for these farmers to counter climate change, price volatility, and resource scarcity.
The meeting also introduced initiatives like the 'BRICS Land Restoration Partnership' to combat soil degradation, with a collective commitment to ensure a fair and innovative global agri-food system.
