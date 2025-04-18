Left Menu

Empowering Small Farmers: A Global Call from India

India advocates for prioritizing small farmers in global agricultural policies, addressing climate change, price volatility, and resource scarcity. At the BRICS Agriculture Ministers meeting, approaches like cluster-based farming and digital innovations were discussed to empower farmers and improve market access. A new partnership on land restoration was also introduced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 20:37 IST
Empowering Small Farmers: A Global Call from India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has made a compelling call to prioritize small and marginal farmers within global agricultural strategies.

Speaking at the 15th BRICS Agriculture Ministers meeting in Brazil, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized the necessity of policy support for these farmers to counter climate change, price volatility, and resource scarcity.

The meeting also introduced initiatives like the 'BRICS Land Restoration Partnership' to combat soil degradation, with a collective commitment to ensure a fair and innovative global agri-food system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025