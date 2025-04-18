US Airstrikes on Yemeni Oil Port Escalate Military Conflict
US airstrikes on Ras Isa oil port in Yemen, held by Houthi rebels, resulted in 74 deaths and 171 injuries. This marks the deadliest attack in Trump's campaign against the Iranian-backed Houthis. The strike not only escalated the conflict but disrupted Yemen's energy supplies.
US airstrikes targeting the Ras Isa oil port in Yemen, held by Houthi rebels, killed 74 people and injured 171 others. This attack represents the deadliest known strike under President Donald Trump's intensified campaign against the Iranian-supported faction.
The Ras Isa port, essential for the Houthis, faced devastation as massive fireballs exploded into the night sky. Central Command stated that the strike aimed to disrupt the Houthis' illegal fuel revenue, despite the group condemning it as unjustified aggression on civilian facilities.
Amid international tensions, accusations emerged against a Chinese satellite company aiding Houthi attacks. Meanwhile, the US and Iran prepared for further nuclear discussions, linked to the regional conflict involving Yemen.
