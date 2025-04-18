Diplomatic Moves: Iran, China, and the Nuclear Dialogue
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is set to visit Beijing in the coming days, as reported by the IRNA. This announcement came during his visit to Moscow, preceding U.S.-Iran discussions on Iran's controversial nuclear program scheduled for Saturday.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is poised to travel to Beijing shortly, according to the Iranian state news agency IRNA, which did not disclose additional information.
The revelation coincided with Araqchi's trip to Moscow, a prelude to the looming U.S.-Iran negotiations regarding Tehran's contentious nuclear deal planned for Saturday.
The diplomatic engagements spotlight the intensifying dialogue on Iran's nuclear ambitions amid international scrutiny.
