Diplomatic Moves: Iran, China, and the Nuclear Dialogue

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is poised to travel to Beijing shortly, according to the Iranian state news agency IRNA, which did not disclose additional information.

The revelation coincided with Araqchi's trip to Moscow, a prelude to the looming U.S.-Iran negotiations regarding Tehran's contentious nuclear deal planned for Saturday.

The diplomatic engagements spotlight the intensifying dialogue on Iran's nuclear ambitions amid international scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)