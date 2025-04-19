27 Years On: Renewing Global Commitment to Internally Displaced Persons

April 2025 marks the 27th anniversary of the Guiding Principles on Internal Displacement—an enduring international framework that has shaped the way the world responds to the plight of internally displaced persons (IDPs). Since their presentation to the UN Commission on Human Rights in 1998, the Guiding Principles have served as the cornerstone of global and national efforts to protect, assist, and support the millions displaced within their own countries due to conflict, violence, disasters, and more recently, the escalating impacts of climate change.

Today, internal displacement remains one of the world’s most urgent and complex humanitarian and development challenges. An unprecedented 76 million people are currently displaced within their own countries. These individuals and families often face persistent insecurity, limited access to essential services, disrupted livelihoods, and uncertain futures. Many remain in protracted displacement for years—sometimes decades—without durable solutions or prospects for return, local integration, or resettlement.

From Framework to Action: A Legacy of Progress and Gaps

The Guiding Principles have been widely endorsed by states and have influenced numerous national laws and regional instruments. Their contribution to raising awareness, establishing international norms, and strengthening accountability is undeniable. Over the past two decades, several governments have taken commendable steps to embed these principles into domestic frameworks, improve data collection, and create policies that aim to protect IDPs and promote solutions.

Yet, challenges persist. Despite years of advocacy, funding shortfalls, political instability, and institutional weaknesses continue to hinder the implementation of durable solutions. Moreover, the global displacement landscape is shifting: extreme weather events and climate-related shocks are displacing more people each year, adding to the already staggering numbers caused by armed conflict and social unrest.

Sovereignty as Responsibility: A Core Principle

At the heart of the Guiding Principles is the concept of "sovereignty as responsibility". IDPs are not foreigners or refugees—they are citizens or habitual residents of their country. The primary responsibility for their protection lies with national governments. This means ensuring access to safety, upholding basic human rights, and enabling displaced individuals to rebuild their lives in dignity.

Durable solutions are not temporary fixes. They require strong national ownership, inclusive strategies, long-term development planning, and sustained investments. Governments must work in collaboration with international partners, civil society, and—crucially—IDPs themselves to create pathways out of displacement.

The Need for a Renewed Commitment

As we reflect on 27 years of the Guiding Principles, it is clear that a renewed, collective effort is needed. The urgency of the situation cannot be overstated. Humanitarian crises are deepening, global resources are being stretched thin, and the risk of regression looms. Without concerted action, millions will continue to live in limbo, their rights unfulfilled and futures uncertain.

The United Nations Secretary-General’s Action Agenda on Internal Displacement, launched in 2022, provides a much-needed blueprint for action. It calls for a system-wide, solutions-oriented approach that bridges the gap between humanitarian response, development planning, and peacebuilding. The role of Solutions Champions—a coalition of governments, UN agencies, NGOs, and local actors—is pivotal in supporting this agenda and driving forward change.

Advancing Solutions: Key Areas of Focus

To effectively address internal displacement, stakeholders must prioritize:

National Leadership & Legal Reform Governments must integrate the Guiding Principles into national legislation, policies, and strategies. Legal frameworks should ensure protection, access to services, and participation of IDPs in decision-making processes. Inclusion in National Development Plans IDPs must not be left behind. They should be actively included in national development programs and Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) implementation, particularly in efforts to reduce poverty, promote education, and improve healthcare access. Strengthening Local Capacities Local authorities and communities are often the first responders. Empowering them through resources, training, and decision-making authority is essential for effective and sustainable solutions. Participation of IDPs Displaced persons must have a voice in shaping their future. Their insights and experiences are invaluable in designing policies and solutions that meet real needs and reflect lived realities. Preventing Future Displacement Early warning systems, peacebuilding initiatives, conflict resolution mechanisms, and climate resilience strategies must be strengthened to prevent displacement before it happens. Resource Mobilization Durable solutions require financial investment. Governments and international donors must commit to sustained funding for programs that address both immediate humanitarian needs and long-term recovery efforts.

A Global Responsibility

While national authorities bear primary responsibility, internal displacement is a global concern. The international community has a duty to support countries in need—through technical assistance, capacity building, financial support, and political solidarity. Moreover, countries that have made progress must share their experiences and good practices to inspire and guide others.

From Colombia to Nigeria, Somalia to Ukraine, numerous countries have demonstrated that progress is possible, even in complex contexts. These examples offer hope and a roadmap for others to follow.

Looking Ahead: From Crisis to Recovery

On this 27th anniversary, we must recognize the resilience of displaced communities and honor their right to a life of dignity. Displacement does not have to mean despair. With the right policies, partnerships, and political will, solutions are not only possible—they are within reach.

Let this be a moment not just of remembrance, but of renewed action. We call on governments, international organizations, civil society, and all stakeholders to recommit to the Guiding Principles, redouble efforts to find and fund solutions, and ensure that internal displacement is not seen as a peripheral issue, but a central challenge in our pursuit of peace, justice, and sustainable development.

Together, we can turn displacement into opportunity, crisis into recovery, and vulnerability into resilience. But we must act now.