24 Achieve Perfection in JEE Main 2025 as Results Announced

The National Testing Agency (NTA) revealed the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025, with remarkable performances from 24 students who secured a perfect 100 percentile score. The examination, a crucial step for engineering aspirants in India, was conducted in two phases – January and April – attracting significant participation.

An impressive 15,39,848 candidates registered for the combined sessions, with 14,75,103 actually appearing. Specifically, the January session saw registrations from 13,11,544 students, and 12,58,136 appeared, while the April session had 10,61,840 registrations with 9,92,350 taking the exam. Spread across 300 cities in 13 languages, the test also reached 15 international venues including Dubai and Singapore.

The 100 percentile achievers hail from across India, including seven from Rajasthan, four each from Maharashtra and Telangana, three from Uttar Pradesh, and two from West Bengal. Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh also produced one topper each. Two female students, Devdutta Majhi and Sai Manogna Guthikonda, distinguished themselves among the top scorers.

The NTA also provided the category-wise cut-offs for eligibility to participate in JEE Advanced 2025. General category candidates needed a minimum of 93.10 percentile, with varying thresholds for other categories: EWS (80.38), OBC-NCL (79.43), SC (61.15), and ST (47.90). A notably low cut-off of 0.0079 was set for PwBD candidates in the unreserved category.

Numerous security measures ensured the exam's integrity, leveraging AI-enhanced video analytics, 5G jammers, and biometric systems. Despite these precautions, results for 110 candidates were withheld due to misconduct, and 23 were scrutinized further over identity issues. Successful candidates now advance to JEE Advanced, opening doors to the esteemed Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

An additional highlight was that 8,33,536 candidates sat for both sessions, and 7,75,383 appeared twice, with their highest scores contributing to the final results.

