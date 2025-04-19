Tragic Collapse in Mustafabad Exposes MCD Negligence

In a tragic incident that has cast a spotlight on alleged municipal negligence, a multi-storey building collapse in Delhi's Mustafabad area resulted in the deaths of four individuals. Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, who represents Mustafabad, announced compensation for the victims' families and condemned the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for its failures.

Bisht, who claims he had previously warned about the potential danger of such accidents during a visit three months ago, emphasized the negligence of both the Delhi local government and the MCD officials. He has urged Delhi LG VK Saxena and the MCD commissioner to take action against responsible parties.

As rescue operations continue, involving the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Delhi Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandeep Lamba confirmed that 14 people had been rescued, though fears persist for 8-10 who remain trapped. The incident underscores concerns about illegal construction and corruption, affecting the city's most vulnerable residents.

