Controversial Transfer: TTD Principal Faces Allegations and Inquiry

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) transferred Dr. G. Asuntha, Principal of SPW Polytechnic, following serious complaints by staff. Allegations include non-participation in Hindu rituals, selling materials meant for students, and mistreatment of staff. A vigilance inquiry is underway, with Dr. Asuntha assigned new duties at SV Ayurvedic Pharmacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 11:48 IST
Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam. (File Photo/@TTDevasthanams). Image Credit: ANI
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has transferred Dr. G. Asuntha, the Principal of SPW Polytechnic, in response to serious allegations made against her by her staff. Complaints included her non-participation in Hindu rituals, such as office pooja, and accusations of selling materials meant for students.

Staff claimed Dr. Asuntha, who practices Christianity, shouldn't be assigned to religiously significant positions like Tirumala. They further alleged she mistreated her team and threatened contract and outsourced staff. The TTD initiated a vigilance inquiry and hastened her transfer to SV Ayurvedic Pharmacy in Narasingapuram.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the necessity for the TTD to meet rising demands of pilgrims while maintaining the temple's sanctity. In a review meeting, TTD officials highlighted improvements made over the past nine months to enhance pilgrim services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

