Delhi Police Unravels Sophisticated 'Digital Arrest' Cyber Scam

Delhi's Cyber Crime Cell has successfully dismantled a sophisticated cybercrime operation dubbed 'Digital Arrest', in which criminals impersonated various government officials to defraud a retired officer of Rs 48.5 lakhs.

The perpetrators, now under arrest, executed their scam using WhatsApp video calls, posing as representatives from TRAI, CBI, and even the Supreme Court, to keep the victim, Baliram, under a distressing virtual custody for three days.

The investigation has been groundbreaking, unearthing a network linked to Chinese operatives, shell companies, and international tech handlers, implicating them in numerous fraud cases across India's states.

(With inputs from agencies.)