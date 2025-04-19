Left Menu

Delhi Police Unravels Sophisticated 'Digital Arrest' Cyber Scam

Delhi Police's Cyber Crime Cell dismantles a complex cyber scam, arresting three for conning a retired officer of Rs 48.5 lakhs. The scheme involved impersonation of officials and virtual court proceedings, revealing connections to international operatives and multiple shell companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 14:16 IST
Delhi Police Unravels Sophisticated 'Digital Arrest' Cyber Scam
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Cyber Crime Cell has successfully dismantled a sophisticated cybercrime operation dubbed 'Digital Arrest', in which criminals impersonated various government officials to defraud a retired officer of Rs 48.5 lakhs.

The perpetrators, now under arrest, executed their scam using WhatsApp video calls, posing as representatives from TRAI, CBI, and even the Supreme Court, to keep the victim, Baliram, under a distressing virtual custody for three days.

The investigation has been groundbreaking, unearthing a network linked to Chinese operatives, shell companies, and international tech handlers, implicating them in numerous fraud cases across India's states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025