AIADMK Takes Stand: Candlelight Protest Against DMK's NEET Promise

AIADMK leaders held a candlelight protest in Chennai criticizing the DMK government for its unfulfilled promise to abolish NEET. The demonstration commemorated 22 students who died due to NEET, accusing Chief Minister MK Stalin and his son of political deception. The protest aimed to highlight the alleged failures of the DMK's governance.

AIADMK spokersperson Kovai Sathyan (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

In a demonstration fueled by both sorrow and outrage, AIADMK leaders organized a candlelight protest in Chennai, condemning the ruling DMK government for reneging on its electoral promise to abolish the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Tamil Nadu. The protest was a homage to 22 students who tragically lost their lives due to pressures surrounding the NEET exam.

AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan squarely blamed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, for the loss of these young lives. He argued that their empty political promises led students to hold onto false hopes, ultimately resulting in a grievous outcome. Sathyan emphasized the protest as a clarion call against what he described as the 'failure model of governance.'

Providing a counter-narrative, Union Minister L. Murugan, engaging with NEET aspirants in Namakkal district, accused the DMK of exploiting the NEET issue for political gain, while highlighting the BJP's focus on empowering youth through educational initiatives. Murugan championed free coaching centers as crucial stepping stones for aspiring doctors from underprivileged backgrounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

