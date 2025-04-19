Left Menu

Congress Resolves to Counter BJP's Alleged Misinformation

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge leads a strategy session in Delhi, urging the party to disseminate its resolutions to all levels. He addresses alleged politically motivated actions by the BJP against Congress leaders, highlighting recent ED actions and pushing for a unified fight against misinformation.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

On Saturday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge chaired a crucial strategy meeting at Indira Bhawan in Delhi, involving key party general secretaries, state in-charges, and leaders from all frontline organisations. Kharge commenced by lauding party leaders for the "historic success" of the AICC session in Ahmedabad, urging them to spread the session's resolutions and messages down to grassroots levels.

Kharge expressed concerns over what he terms a pattern of politically motivated actions by the BJP-led government, citing recent enforcement measures against Congress leaders. Notable among these actions were the Enforcement Directorate (ED) moves, including the attachment of National Herald properties in several major cities.

Accusing the BJP of engaging in misinformation, especially through the charge sheet involving Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, Kharge denounced these as acts of political vendetta. He called on party members to counter these narratives and focus on the key issues affecting the nation, reaffirming the party's resolve against internal and external challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

