Maharashtra's Healthcare Revolution: Reaching the Last Mile

Maharashtra is poised for a healthcare revolution as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveils ambitious plans to establish a comprehensive network that ensures quality healthcare reaches every corner of the state. Speaking at the 22nd Mumbai Live Endoscopy 2025 event, Fadnavis highlighted Maharashtra's emerging status as a healthcare hub. However, he was quick to note that the challenge now is to expand access to underserved and remote areas, ensuring that no citizen is left behind.

Addressing an audience of medical professionals, CM Fadnavis called for collaborative efforts to bridge healthcare disparities, emphasizing the critical need for an expanded workforce. "This noble profession demands that every citizen has access to quality, accessible, and affordable healthcare," Fadnavis remarked. He pointed to the establishment of ten new medical colleges as a step toward cultivating a large pool of medical personnel essential for reaching the state's most isolated residents.

In addition to his policy announcements, Chief Minister Fadnavis celebrated notable achievements within the field of GI endoscopy, congratulating the winners of various awards for their significant contributions. The CM expressed hope that such recognition would inspire continued dedication to healthcare advancement, assuring that Maharashtra remains committed to addressing its healthcare needs comprehensively.

