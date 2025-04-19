Left Menu

Weather Woes: Chaos at Jammu Airport Amid Cancellations

Jammu airport witnessed chaos following the cancellation of several flights due to adverse weather in Srinagar. Passengers faced delays as connecting flights were also affected. Alternatives are being arranged, and more details are expected soon, according to reports from ANI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 22:39 IST
Visuals from Jammu airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Jammu airport descended into chaos on [Date], as numerous flights were canceled due to inclement weather conditions in Srinagar. Passengers were left stranded as flights attempting to connect from Srinagar faced similar disruptions, leading to widespread frustration.

Authorities are working round the clock to provide alternative connecting flights for those affected by the cancellations. Airport officials are coordinating with airlines to ensure minimal inconvenience to passengers, although a definitive resolution remains pending.

Further details regarding the situation are anticipated as authorities continue to monitor weather conditions closely, according to reports by the Asian News International (ANI).

(With inputs from agencies.)

