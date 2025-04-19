Weather Woes: Chaos at Jammu Airport Amid Cancellations

Jammu airport descended into chaos on [Date], as numerous flights were canceled due to inclement weather conditions in Srinagar. Passengers were left stranded as flights attempting to connect from Srinagar faced similar disruptions, leading to widespread frustration.

Authorities are working round the clock to provide alternative connecting flights for those affected by the cancellations. Airport officials are coordinating with airlines to ensure minimal inconvenience to passengers, although a definitive resolution remains pending.

Further details regarding the situation are anticipated as authorities continue to monitor weather conditions closely, according to reports by the Asian News International (ANI).

(With inputs from agencies.)