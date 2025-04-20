Omar Abdullah's Frustration Mounts Amid Delhi Flight Diversion

In the early hours of Sunday, a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight carrying Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah landed in the capital after a diversion to Jaipur on Saturday night. Reports indicate the flight left Jaipur at 2:00 am, finally arriving in Delhi post 3:00 am.

Expressing his displeasure, Abdullah took to X, calling Delhi Airport a "bloody shit show" due to the drawn-out ordeal. "We were diverted to Jaipur, and I found myself on the plane steps for fresh air at 1 am," he lamented, sharing his frustrations in a post. His arrival in Delhi was clearly delayed beyond reasonable timings.

Despite the chaos, IndiGo had not provided an official statement at the time of reporting. Meanwhile, Jammu Airport was also in disarray as passengers faced delays and cancellations due to poor weather conditions affecting connecting flights from Srinagar.

IndiGo's travel advisory alerted travelers to the weather disruptions in Srinagar, acknowledging the inconvenience and assuring active monitoring to resume normal operations promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)