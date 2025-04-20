Easter Wishes: Leaders Spread Messages of Hope and Harmony

As Easter Sunday unfolded, political leaders across India came forward to extend their warmest wishes to citizens. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in a heartfelt message, reflected on the enduring legacy of Jesus Christ's resurrection, reminding everyone that compassion prevails over hatred and truth triumphs over evil.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his Easter greetings, noting the global celebration of the Jubilee Year. He expressed his hopes for the occasion to bring about joy and harmony, inspiring renewal and compassion among individuals everywhere. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar shared similar sentiments, particularly addressing Christian communities in his Easter message.

Easter, celebrated as the resurrection of Jesus Christ following his crucifixion, is marked by various rituals and ceremonies observed worldwide. Holy Week leads to Easter, featuring significant days such as Palm Sunday and Good Friday. The symbol of the Easter bunny and egg-hiding games contribute to the festive atmosphere. The date of Easter varies each year, determined by the first full moon after the spring equinox.

