Intensified Search for Terrorists in Dense Poonch Forests

The Indian Army's Romeo Force, alongside the Special Operations Group, has been conducting an intensive joint operation in the forested area of Lasana in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district for six consecutive days. The operation began on Tuesday after a firefight erupted between the security forces and suspected terrorists on Monday night.

Security operations have intensified as forces maintain a tight cordon around the area, sweeping the dense forests for any signs of terrorist activity. Reinforcements have been brought in to bolster the search efforts, particularly after terrorists ambushed Romeo Force, wounding one soldier near the Lasana village along the Poonch-Jammu highway.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu, BS Tuti, remarked on Friday that the district has faced increasing terrorist threats over the past 1.5 to 2 years, prompting strategic measures to locate and neutralize these elements. Tuti outlined an action plan developed alongside the Army, targeting specific areas with suspected terrorist presence. Concurrently, the Indian Army launched an inquiry into allegations of misconduct involving its personnel in Rajouri during a routine search operation informed by intelligence reports.

