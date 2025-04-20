Left Menu

Devastating Landslides and Storms Paralyze Jammu and Kashmir

Heavy rains triggered landslides in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, closing the Jammu-Srinagar highway and damaging several houses. Authorities issued warnings and advised commuters to avoid the area. Multiple areas experience destruction due to severe weather conditions, including hailstorms and windstorms, damaging homes and disrupting infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 13:25 IST
Devastating Landslides and Storms Paralyze Jammu and Kashmir
Heavy landslides block NH-44 and damage homes in J&K's Ramban after incessant rain (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Landslides ensued by relentless rainfalls have led to the complete closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district. Traffic officials have urged the public to avoid the route, given the highway's blockage and ongoing clearance operations. The adverse weather conditions have also caused significant property damage.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Traffic Inspector Javed Kataria confirmed the highway, particularly the Ramban sector, is entirely inaccessible due to landslides. He advised travelers to steer clear of the highway until weather conditions improve and anticipated the road would not reopen before the following day as rain persists.

Inclement weather has wreaked havoc across the region, with damage reported in buildings and vehicles within the Ramban district following landslides. Concurrently, the Border Roads Organisation is working on snow clearance in Sonmarg's Baltal area. In Doda, heavy rain has swept over Bhalessa, exacerbated by dense fog.

The India Meteorological Department has forecasted severe weather for Jammu and Kashmir from April 18 to 20, citing an active western disturbance. Heavy rains, hailstorms, and gusty winds are expected, prompting precautionary measures to protect lives and property. Windstorms wreaked havoc in Rajouri's Kalakote sub-district, destroying nearly 100 homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025