Devastating Landslides and Storms Paralyze Jammu and Kashmir

Landslides ensued by relentless rainfalls have led to the complete closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district. Traffic officials have urged the public to avoid the route, given the highway's blockage and ongoing clearance operations. The adverse weather conditions have also caused significant property damage.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Traffic Inspector Javed Kataria confirmed the highway, particularly the Ramban sector, is entirely inaccessible due to landslides. He advised travelers to steer clear of the highway until weather conditions improve and anticipated the road would not reopen before the following day as rain persists.

Inclement weather has wreaked havoc across the region, with damage reported in buildings and vehicles within the Ramban district following landslides. Concurrently, the Border Roads Organisation is working on snow clearance in Sonmarg's Baltal area. In Doda, heavy rain has swept over Bhalessa, exacerbated by dense fog.

The India Meteorological Department has forecasted severe weather for Jammu and Kashmir from April 18 to 20, citing an active western disturbance. Heavy rains, hailstorms, and gusty winds are expected, prompting precautionary measures to protect lives and property. Windstorms wreaked havoc in Rajouri's Kalakote sub-district, destroying nearly 100 homes.

