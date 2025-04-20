BJP Leader's Comments Spark Outcry Over Alleged Attack on Judiciary

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitendra Patwari and Congress MP Imran Masood have vehemently criticized BJP leader Nishikant Dubey over his controversial remarks regarding the Supreme Court of India. Patwari, speaking to ANI, accused Dubey's comments of reflecting the BJP's alleged intention to steer the nation towards authoritarianism.

Masood joined in the condemnation, calling the criticism of the judiciary a grave issue. He emphasized that threatening the Supreme Court was extremely troubling and asserted that such attitudes stray far from the India envisioned by renowned social reformer Babasaheb Ambedkar.

In his contentious statements, Dubey accused the Supreme Court of exceeding its boundaries and inciting religious discord, even questioning its authority in law-making. As the political storm intensifies, the BJP has officially distanced itself from Dubey's remarks, highlighting internal dissent within the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)