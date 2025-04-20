MTNL Faces Major Loan Defaults With Indian Banks
State-run telecom company MTNL has defaulted on bank loans totaling Rs 8,346.24 crore from seven public sector banks. As of March 31, 2025, the company's total debt obligations are Rs 33,568 crore. The defaulted loans span from August 2024 to February 2025, involving several major banks.
State-run telecom company MTNL has been reported to default on significant bank loans amounting to Rs 8,346.24 crore, involving seven public sector banks.
The company, suffering consistent losses, disclosed in a regulatory filing that its total debt obligations escalated to Rs 33,568 crore as of March 31, 2025.
The defaulted amount includes substantial loans from Union Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, and other major lenders, with the defaults taking place between August 2024 and February 2025.
