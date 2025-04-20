Left Menu

MTNL Faces Major Loan Defaults With Indian Banks

State-run telecom company MTNL has defaulted on bank loans totaling Rs 8,346.24 crore from seven public sector banks. As of March 31, 2025, the company's total debt obligations are Rs 33,568 crore. The defaulted loans span from August 2024 to February 2025, involving several major banks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 16:22 IST
MTNL Faces Major Loan Defaults With Indian Banks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-run telecom company MTNL has been reported to default on significant bank loans amounting to Rs 8,346.24 crore, involving seven public sector banks.

The company, suffering consistent losses, disclosed in a regulatory filing that its total debt obligations escalated to Rs 33,568 crore as of March 31, 2025.

The defaulted amount includes substantial loans from Union Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, and other major lenders, with the defaults taking place between August 2024 and February 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025