MTNL Faces Major Loan Defaults With Indian Banks

State-run telecom company MTNL has been reported to default on significant bank loans amounting to Rs 8,346.24 crore, involving seven public sector banks.

The company, suffering consistent losses, disclosed in a regulatory filing that its total debt obligations escalated to Rs 33,568 crore as of March 31, 2025.

The defaulted amount includes substantial loans from Union Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, and other major lenders, with the defaults taking place between August 2024 and February 2025.

