NCW Urges Action Amidst Rising Violence in West Bengal

Vijaya Rahatkar, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), held discussions with West Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose at Raj Bhavan on Sunday to address the violence erupting in Malda and Murshidabad. Rahatkar stressed the dire need for immediate actions to protect women and children, criticizing the state government's lack of response to ensure their safety. More assertive measures have been advocated by both the NCW and the Governor to tackle the escalating issue.

Rahatkar clarified the NCW's stance on not politicizing the violence, especially in Murshidabad, and committed to working toward rehabilitating affected victims. The NCW's efforts aim to provide influential recommendations to the West Bengal government. The chairperson highlighted similar challenges faced in states like Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, where the NCW has also been actively involved in advocating for women's rights and security.

Incidents of violence that began in Murshidabad on April 11 have spread to other districts, such as Malda and Hooghly, sparked by a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. This turmoil, characterized by arson, stone-pelting, and road blockades, led to considerable displacement. As families fled, many sought refuge in Jharkhand's Pakur district or relied on relief camps in Malda. The situation has drawn political attention from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who accused certain groups, specifically the BJP and RSS, of leveraging the incidents for political advantage, urging citizens to maintain peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)