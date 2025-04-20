Left Menu

NCW Urges Action Amidst Rising Violence in West Bengal

Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar of the National Commission for Women met with West Bengal Governor over the violent clashes in Murshidabad and Malda. The NCW emphasized the urgency of safeguarding women and children while stressing non-politicization of the issue. Protests erupted on April 11 over the Waqf Amendment Act, causing widespread unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 19:49 IST
NCW Urges Action Amidst Rising Violence in West Bengal
NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar with West Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vijaya Rahatkar, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), held discussions with West Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose at Raj Bhavan on Sunday to address the violence erupting in Malda and Murshidabad. Rahatkar stressed the dire need for immediate actions to protect women and children, criticizing the state government's lack of response to ensure their safety. More assertive measures have been advocated by both the NCW and the Governor to tackle the escalating issue.

Rahatkar clarified the NCW's stance on not politicizing the violence, especially in Murshidabad, and committed to working toward rehabilitating affected victims. The NCW's efforts aim to provide influential recommendations to the West Bengal government. The chairperson highlighted similar challenges faced in states like Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, where the NCW has also been actively involved in advocating for women's rights and security.

Incidents of violence that began in Murshidabad on April 11 have spread to other districts, such as Malda and Hooghly, sparked by a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. This turmoil, characterized by arson, stone-pelting, and road blockades, led to considerable displacement. As families fled, many sought refuge in Jharkhand's Pakur district or relied on relief camps in Malda. The situation has drawn political attention from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who accused certain groups, specifically the BJP and RSS, of leveraging the incidents for political advantage, urging citizens to maintain peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025