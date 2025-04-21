Indian Army's Swift Response Eases Distress After Ramban Cloudburst

In the wake of a cloudburst and torrential rains that unleashed havoc in the Ramban district on Monday, the Indian Army swiftly deployed to aid affected civilians and re-establish connectivity along National Highway 44 (NH44), as per an official statement. In a well-coordinated operation with local authorities, including the District Commissioner and other senior police officials, the Army took prompt action despite no formal emergency requisitions.

Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) from various regions such as Banihal and Maitra were quickly dispatched to assist those stranded, offering hot meals, shelter, and medical assistance. Eight significant Army units stand ready for further deployment if necessary, while civilian firms have initiated clearing operations on the blocked highway.

Initial evaluations suggest road restoration could extend over the next 48 hours. Resilience among those affected remains strong, as echoed by one civilian's assurance that the Army's presence would ensure everything falls back into place. Tragically, in Bagahana village, landslides induced by the deluge led to the loss of three lives.

The enduring commitment of the Indian Army to assist Jammu & Kashmir's citizens during crises stands firm, ensuring support, safety, and prompt aid. Education Minister Sakina Itoo confirmed the suspension of classes throughout Kashmir on April 21 due to continuous adverse weather, prioritizing student safety.

This ongoing severe weather and its aftermath reflect the challenging conditions in the region, underscoring the importance of timely interventions such as the Army's for the welfare of civilians and stabilization of crucial infrastructure.

