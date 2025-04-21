Chardham Yatra 2023: A Pilgrimage Preparedness Update

As the much-anticipated Chardham Yatra approaches, scheduled to kick off on April 30, significant preparatory strides have been reported. Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey convened a crucial meeting with senior officials and hotel industry representatives at his office in Dehradun. Following deliberations, he assured reporters that preparations are reaching completion.

About 40 hotel association representatives from key pilgrimage areas like Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, and Rishikesh partook in discussions that addressed multiple issues and proposals. Among these, hoteliers highlighted concerns over online registration quotas, leading to a proposed adjustment from the current 60:40 to 75% for online bookings. Commissioner Pandey noted that this proposal awaits final approval from the Secretary of Tourism.

Additionally, an increase in registration counters and adherence to hotelier suggestions have been prioritized. On helicopter services, Pandey emphasized booking exclusively through the IRCTC website to mitigate fraud risks. Meanwhile, the doors of major temples like Shri Kedarnath and others are set to open in early May, marking a pivotal phase in this revered pilgrimage journey.

