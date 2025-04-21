Left Menu

Tragic Accident on Pipli-Bhavan Road: One Dead, One Injured

A devastating accident occurred on the Pipli-Bhavan road in Uttarakhand, resulting in one death and one injury when a pickup fell into a gorge. Local rescuers helped Bhupendra Singh survive while Vinod Singh Rawat tragically died. Authorities were quick to respond and manage the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 15:38 IST
Tragic Accident on Pipli-Bhavan Road: One Dead, One Injured
Accident site in Pauri, Uttarakhand (Photo/ @State Disaster Response Force) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident on Monday, a pickup truck plunged into a gorge on the Pipli-Bhavan road in Pauri district, Uttarakhand, claiming one life and injuring another. The vehicle was en route from Dhumakot to Apola when it lost control, leading to the fatal incident.

The casualty, identified as Vinod Singh Rawat, 40, a resident of Apola village, died instantly. His co-passenger, Bhupendra Singh, 56, from Talakandai village, was rescued by locals and is currently receiving medical treatment.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), led by Sub-Inspector Manohar Kanyal, arrived promptly following a distress call from Dhumakot Police. The team recovered the body using ropes and handed it over to the district police for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025