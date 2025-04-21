Tragic Accident on Pipli-Bhavan Road: One Dead, One Injured

In a tragic accident on Monday, a pickup truck plunged into a gorge on the Pipli-Bhavan road in Pauri district, Uttarakhand, claiming one life and injuring another. The vehicle was en route from Dhumakot to Apola when it lost control, leading to the fatal incident.

The casualty, identified as Vinod Singh Rawat, 40, a resident of Apola village, died instantly. His co-passenger, Bhupendra Singh, 56, from Talakandai village, was rescued by locals and is currently receiving medical treatment.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), led by Sub-Inspector Manohar Kanyal, arrived promptly following a distress call from Dhumakot Police. The team recovered the body using ropes and handed it over to the district police for further investigation.

