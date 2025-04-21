Cardinal Cleemis Pays Tribute to Pope Francis, Reflects on His Legacy and Love for India
Cardinal Baselois Cleemis Thottunkal expressed heartfelt condolences over the demise of Pope Francis, who passed away at 88 on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025. Recalling his deep affection for India and dedication to marginalized communities, Cardinal Cleemis highlighted Pope Francis' impactful leadership and spiritual wisdom.
The passing of Pope Francis at 88 on Easter Monday has prompted an outpouring of tributes, with Cardinal Baselois Cleemis Thottunkal, Major Archbishop of Trivandrum of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church, noting the Pope's unique affection for India.
Cardinal Cleemis, in his reflection, emphasized the Pope's commitment to marginalized communities, recalling his words after a meeting with India's Prime Minister: 'Your country is a great country.' Pope Francis was lauded for leading with dedication and respect for Indian culture, he added.
Known for bypassing official protocols, the late Pope Francis was remembered as a spiritual leader who embraced diversity and unity. The Vatican announced that the conclave to select his successor would commence in a few days, with 135 out of 252 cardinals eligible to vote, including four from India.
