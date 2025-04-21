ICICI Bank Records Impressive Profit Growth
ICICI Bank's shares remained stable after a 15.7% rise in quarterly net profit. Shares hit a 52-week high but closed slightly lower. The bank showed impressive earnings growth, with notable increases in net interest and non-interest income. The non-performing assets ratio improved significantly.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:38 IST
ICICI Bank shares ended stable on Monday, despite reaching a 52-week high, after the company announced a 15.7% increase in consolidated net profit for the March quarter.
The stock peaked at Rs 1,437 on the BSE before settling slightly lower, while on the NSE, it reached Rs 1,436 before closing at Rs 1,408.10. Overall, the Sensex and Nifty indices saw significant gains.
ICICI's standalone net profits for Q1 2025 surged 18%. Additionally, net interest and non-interest incomes saw notable increases. The bank's gross non-performing assets ratio improved, showcasing financial resilience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
