Global Mourning and Condolences Pour In for Pope Francis

Political leaders worldwide express sorrow over Pope Francis' passing at 88. His legacy of compassion and justice touched millions, promoting peace and equality. His Easter message called for global peace, signifying his enduring influence.

Pope Francis (File Image Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Pope Francis, who died at 88 in Vatican's Casa Santa Marta, has left a wake of sorrow across political lines. Leaders worldwide have conveyed their condolences, mourning the loss of a figure revered for his dedication to compassion, justice, and peace.

Rahul Gandhi expressed profound grief on X, highlighting Pope Francis as a global voice of compassion who fervently opposed inequality. His message resonated strongly across diverse faiths, offering solace to the Catholic community globally. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra echoed these sentiments, recognizing his embodiment of love, truth, and inspiration for a kinder world.

Statements of condolence were echoed by several Indian state leaders. Andhra Pradesh's Chandrababu Naidu and Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan praised Pope Francis as a beacon of hope and advocate for the marginalized. Karnataka's Siddaramaih emphasized his impact on peace, while Union Minister Nitin Gadkari commended his enduring legacy of love and humility.

Before his passing, the Pope delivered the Easter message, emphasizing peace worldwide and humanitarian appeals. His recent hospitalization for pneumonia was a stark prelude to his final blessing, 'Urbi et Orbi,' signaling a call for global harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

