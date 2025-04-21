Left Menu

Chief Minister Announced Relief Measures for Fire-Hit Farmers

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced compensation for farmers impacted by recent fires damaging crops. The government pledged support in seeds and fertilizers to ease their financial burden. Farmers are advised to submit applications for prompt processing through their deputy commissioners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-04-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 17:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini declared compensation for farmers affected by recent field fires. The announcement followed a meeting with senior officials at the Civil Secretariat, where Saini affirmed the government's commitment to supporting farmers.

Emphasizing solidarity with the agricultural community, Saini highlighted the substantial damage caused by the fires to crops, livestock, and property. In response, the administration has resolved to provide financial compensation to the affected farmers.

Furthermore, these farmers will receive assistance in seeds and fertilizers to aid in future crop planting, alleviating further financial strain. Saini has instructed all deputy commissioners to compile reports on such incidents, urging impacted farmers to submit their claims for speedy compensation processing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

