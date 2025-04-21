Chief Minister Announced Relief Measures for Fire-Hit Farmers

On Monday, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini declared compensation for farmers affected by recent field fires. The announcement followed a meeting with senior officials at the Civil Secretariat, where Saini affirmed the government's commitment to supporting farmers.

Emphasizing solidarity with the agricultural community, Saini highlighted the substantial damage caused by the fires to crops, livestock, and property. In response, the administration has resolved to provide financial compensation to the affected farmers.

Furthermore, these farmers will receive assistance in seeds and fertilizers to aid in future crop planting, alleviating further financial strain. Saini has instructed all deputy commissioners to compile reports on such incidents, urging impacted farmers to submit their claims for speedy compensation processing.

