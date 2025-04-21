Banking on Growth: Boosting Education & Housing Loans in Odisha

During a recent meeting in Bhubaneswar, Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju emphasized the need for banks to improve performance regarding education and housing loans.

Nagaraju, speaking with the MDs & CEOs, praised the Odisha State Level Bankers Committee for their achievements in social security schemes and acknowledged the state's support in implementing these programs.

Nagaraju further noted the significant increase in credit flow by banks in Odisha over recent years, highlighting the progress made within the financial sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)