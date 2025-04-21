Left Menu

RBI Empowers Minors with Independent Banking

The Reserve Bank of India has revised its guidelines to allow minors above ten years to independently open and operate savings or term deposit accounts. These amendments prescribe banks to adhere to policies that suit their risk management, ensuring accounts remain in credit and conducting regular due diligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:34 IST
RBI Empowers Minors with Independent Banking
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced significant changes to its banking regulations, allowing minors over the age of ten to open and operate their own savings and term deposit accounts. This move is aimed at promoting financial independence among young individuals.

According to a circular issued to both commercial and cooperative banks, minors can open accounts with the help of their natural or legal guardians. However, for those aged above ten, independent operation of accounts is now permitted within limits set by individual banks, keeping in mind their risk management policies.

Banks have been issued guidelines to ensure these minor-operated accounts do not become overdrawn and always maintain a credit balance. They are also encouraged to offer additional services such as internet banking and ATM cards, tailored to the suitability for minors. These regulatory updates must be incorporated into existing bank policies by July 1, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025