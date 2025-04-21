India's DBT Revolution: Transforming Welfare Efficiency

The Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system in India has successfully secured Rs 3.48 lakh crore in savings by eliminating leakages in welfare distribution, according to a BlueKraft Digital Foundation report shared by the finance ministry. The study analyzed data from 2009-2024, evaluating DBT's impact on budgetary efficiency, subsidy rationalization, and social outcomes.

The report highlights that the implementation of DBT resulted in halving subsidy allocations from 16% to 9% of the government's total expenditure, reflecting substantial improvements in public spending efficiency. Despite expanding beneficiary coverage from 11 crore to 176 crore, fiscal efficiency improved significantly post-DBT.

Key sectoral savings were reported under food subsidies and MGNREGS, with Rs 1.85 lakh crore and Rs 42,534 crore saved respectively, thanks to Aadhaar-linked authentication and timely wage transfers. These findings position India's DBT system as a global benchmark for effective, transparent, and inclusive welfare reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)